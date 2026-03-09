2BCT Walking Blood Bank Preparation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Jacob Lowe, assigned to 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), collects a blood sample for the Walking Blood Bank on Fort Drum, New York, Mar. 6, 2026. The Walking Blood Bank program is a revolutionary system that allows combat medical professionals to conduct live transfusions to treat combat injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)