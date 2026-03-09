Sgt. Jacob Lowe, assigned to 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), collects a blood sample for the Walking Blood Bank on Fort Drum, New York, Mar. 6, 2026. The Walking Blood Bank program is a revolutionary system that allows combat medical professionals to conduct live transfusions to treat combat injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9556799
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-AF963-6635
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2BCT Walking Blood Bank Preparation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.