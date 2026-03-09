(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2BCT Walking Blood Bank Preparation [Image 4 of 5]

    2BCT Walking Blood Bank Preparation

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    10th Mountain Division

    Sgt. Jacob Lowe, assigned to 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), collects a blood sample for the Walking Blood Bank on Fort Drum, New York, Mar. 6, 2026. The Walking Blood Bank program is a revolutionary system that allows combat medical professionals to conduct live transfusions to treat combat injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9556799
    VIRIN: 260306-A-AF963-6635
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2BCT Walking Blood Bank Preparation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walking Blood Bank program
    medic
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

