CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Commanders, leaders and staff from various military branches participate in the Combined Forces Air Component Command conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. With a curriculum focused on the organization and processes of a Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC), the conference features instruction from senior national-level civilian and military leaders, combatant commanders and retired senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)