    CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability [Image 10 of 10]

    CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Commanders, leaders and staff from various military branches participate in the Combined Forces Air Component Command conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. With a curriculum focused on the organization and processes of a Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC), the conference features instruction from senior national-level civilian and military leaders, combatant commanders and retired senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9556797
    VIRIN: 260210-F-IT949-1297
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFACC Conference strengthens theater-level command and Allied interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFACC
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

