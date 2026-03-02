(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Norwegian Foot March [Image 5 of 6]

    Norwegian Foot March

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus  

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    U.S. Military Academy Cadets participate in an overnight Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile ruck event, to help them continue to focus on developing as leaders of character while reinforcing the Army's readiness priorities. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Clas Alan Brutus/USMA Protocol-PAO)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9556606
    VIRIN: 260228-A-AK380-6217
    Resolution: 2100x1482
    Size: 841.55 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Point Cadets compete in Norwegian Foot March

    Cadet
    USMA
    West Point
    Norwegian Foot March
    Ruck March

