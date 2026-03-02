(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Maj. Sorffly Davius honored in dignified transfer March 9

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Maj. Sorffly Davius of Cambria Heights, N.Y., March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Davius was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 42nd Infantry Division, Troy, N.Y. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9556560
    VIRIN: 260309-F-UK538-1022
    Resolution: 8124x5416
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Maj. Sorffly Davius honored in dignified transfer March 9, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO; dignified transfer
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

