A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Maj. Sorffly Davius of Cambria Heights, N.Y., March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Davius was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 42nd Infantry Division, Troy, N.Y. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9556560
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-UK538-1022
|Resolution:
|8124x5416
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
This work, Army Maj. Sorffly Davius honored in dignified transfer March 9, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS
