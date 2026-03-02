USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260303-N-JJ672-1039

U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Schmidt stands watch in the central control station during a mass casualty drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the South China Sea, March 3, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)