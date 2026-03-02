260303-N-JJ672-1039
U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Schmidt stands watch in the central control station during a mass casualty drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the South China Sea, March 3, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9556321
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-JJ672-1039
|Resolution:
|4612x3837
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.