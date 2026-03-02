(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea

    USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260303-N-JJ672-1039
    U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Schmidt stands watch in the central control station during a mass casualty drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the South China Sea, March 3, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9556321
    VIRIN: 260303-N-JJ672-1039
    Resolution: 4612x3837
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea, by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey Conducts Training Drill in the South China Sea

    mass casualty drill
    DESRON 15
    Training
    South China Sea
    USS Dewey ( DDG 105)

