Desert Storm, Wisconsin National Guard vet recalls training time at McCoy, supporting operation

Operation Desert Storm and 107th Maintenance Company veteran Duane Streeck (left) with the 88th Readiness Division is shown Feb. 26, 2026, during the Desert Storm History Day event at the Fort McCoy, Wis., History Center. Streeck was one of thousands of Soldiers who completed mobilization training between August 1990 and March 1991 during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He currently works at McCoy in the Fort McCoy Draw Yard, managed by the 88th. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)