The 120th Airlift Wing command staff visited the 120th Medical Group’s dental staff during their daily operations for Show-me Saturday. Each Airman shared different aspects of the dental office on the Montana Air National Guard Base.
The command staff initiated Show-me Saturday in 2025 as a plan to connect with every Air Force Specialty Code on base, and to learn from the Airmen under their command.
