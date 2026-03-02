Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 120th Airlift Wing command staff visited the 120th Medical Group’s dental staff during their daily operations for Show-me Saturday. Each Airman shared different aspects of the dental office on the Montana Air National Guard Base.



The command staff initiated Show-me Saturday in 2025 as a plan to connect with every Air Force Specialty Code on base, and to learn from the Airmen under their command.