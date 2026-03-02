(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Show-me Saturday [Image 4 of 5]

    Show-me Saturday

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    The 120th Airlift Wing command staff visited the 120th Medical Group’s dental staff during their daily operations for Show-me Saturday. Each Airman shared different aspects of the dental office on the Montana Air National Guard Base.

    The command staff initiated Show-me Saturday in 2025 as a plan to connect with every Air Force Specialty Code on base, and to learn from the Airmen under their command.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9555567
    VIRIN: 260307-F-LL053-5893
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Show-me Saturday [Image 5 of 5], by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

