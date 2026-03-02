(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces Night Vision Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Security Forces Night Vision Training

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Master Sgt. Andrew Ritton, Security Forces Craftsman with the 120th Security Forces Squadron, instructs a class on using night vision equipment at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., March 7, 2026. Night vision is an essential tool to allow Security Forces to execute their mission. (Montana Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 13:07
    Photo ID: 9555233
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-DM159-1006
    Resolution: 3770x3016
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Night Vision Training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces Night Vision Training
    Security Forces Night Vision Training
    Security Forces Night Vision Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MTANG
    Security Forces
    Training
    National Guard
    Montana
    Night Vision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery