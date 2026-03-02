Security Forces Night Vision Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard Master Sgt. Andrew Ritton, Security Forces Craftsman with the 120th Security Forces Squadron, instructs a class on using night vision equipment at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Mont., March 7, 2026. Night vision is an essential tool to allow Security Forces to execute their mission. (Montana Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald)