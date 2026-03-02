(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th MP BSC Day 1 [Image 20 of 42]

    18th MP BSC Day 1

    GERMANY

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Isaias Frausto, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, plans his route to his next point during night land navigation as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 2, 2026. The event tests navigational proficiency, attention to detail, and the ability to operate independently in limited-visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 16:37
    Location: DE
    This work, 18th MP BSC Day 1 [Image 42 of 42], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    18thMPBSC2026
    BSC2026

