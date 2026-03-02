(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C3F Attends USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8) Christening Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    C3F Attends USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8) Christening Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Eaton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, gives remarks to the attendees of the christening ceremony of USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8), at the General Dynamics, NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Mar. 7, 2026. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah C. Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9554617
    VIRIN: 260307-N-DE082-1139
    Resolution: 5068x3620
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C3F Attends USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8) Christening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sarah Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    USNavy
    C3F
    ESB 8

