C3F Attends USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8) Christening Ceremony

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, gives remarks to the attendees of the christening ceremony of USS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB-8), at the General Dynamics, NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Mar. 7, 2026. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah C. Eaton)