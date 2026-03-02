31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Performs Aircraft Maintenance aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (February 12, 2026) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), maintain an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter, also from VMM 265 (Rein.), 31st MEU while underway, Feb. 12, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)