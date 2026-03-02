28th Infantry Division holds change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division participate in a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania March 7, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Reece J. Lutz. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)