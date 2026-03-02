(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Infantry Division holds change of command [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division participate in a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania March 7, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Reece J. Lutz. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 13:58
    Photo ID: 9554540
    VIRIN: 260307-Z-AM608-1020
    Resolution: 5241x3494
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Infantry Division holds change of command [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command
    28th Infantry Division holds change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    28th ID
    change of command
    Change of Command Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery