Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division participate in a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania March 7, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Reece J. Lutz. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9554540
|VIRIN:
|260307-Z-AM608-1020
|Resolution:
|5241x3494
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th Infantry Division holds change of command [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.