    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.) Conduct Routine Operations [Image 15 of 53]

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.) Conduct Routine Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    7TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (February 9, 2026) U.S. Marines, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), install AGM-114 Hellfire missiles onto an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter, also from VMM 265 (Rein.), 31st MEU, on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New Orleans (LPD 18), while underway, Feb. 9, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9554396
    VIRIN: 260209-N-SW005-2118
    Resolution: 3158x2414
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.) Conduct Routine Operations [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    AGM-114 Hellfire
    Aviation Ordnance
    Blue-Green Team
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.)

