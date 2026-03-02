(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Eurpope and Africa vist the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Eurpope and Africa vist the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    U.S. Army NCO Academy

    Gen. Christopher Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command visit the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on February 19, 2026. They are welcomed by Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, Deputy Commandant. During thier visit, they adressed CL76 of the Sergeants Major Course and conducted the NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast.

    This work, U.S. Army Eurpope and Africa vist the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence [Image 11 of 11], by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

