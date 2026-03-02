U.S. Army Eurpope and Africa vist the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

Gen. Christopher Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command visit the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on February 19, 2026. They are welcomed by Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, Deputy Commandant. During thier visit, they adressed CL76 of the Sergeants Major Course and conducted the NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast.
|02.19.2026
|03.06.2026 21:26
|9554038
|260219-A-QP427-4682
|3104x1866
|1.04 MB
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|1
|0
