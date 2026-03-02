(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students living by Formerly Used Defense Site area learn the 3Rs

    SPENCER, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Ray Livermore, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District environmental engineer, talked to 350 Van Buren County middle and high school students in Spencer, Tennessee, about the 3Rs of Explosives Safety (Recognize, Retreat and Report). The Spencer Artillery Range Formerly Used Defense Sites property encompasses 30,618 acres in three different counties close to McMinnville and Spencer, Tennessee, and was an active training range from 1941-1944. (USACE photo)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9553284
    VIRIN: 260227-A-HT663-3886
    Resolution: 1400x1020
    Size: 290.05 KB
    Location: SPENCER, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Students living by Formerly Used Defense Site area learn the 3Rs, by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

