Students living by Formerly Used Defense Site area learn the 3Rs

Ray Livermore, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District environmental engineer, talked to 350 Van Buren County middle and high school students in Spencer, Tennessee, about the 3Rs of Explosives Safety (Recognize, Retreat and Report). The Spencer Artillery Range Formerly Used Defense Sites property encompasses 30,618 acres in three different counties close to McMinnville and Spencer, Tennessee, and was an active training range from 1941-1944. (USACE photo)