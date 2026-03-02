(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Preparation for Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore [Image 1 of 2]

    Preparation for Sail250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE, Md. (March 5, 2026) - Partners from Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore recently joined the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, Baltimore Office of Emergency Management, Naval District Washington, and fire and emergency departments from across the region for a comprehensive tabletop exercise. Together, teams walked through complex maritime and airshow scenarios to strengthen coordination, communication, and crisis response readiness ahead of the 2026 event. (U.S. Navy photo by Chatney Auger)

    Preparation for Sail250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore
    Preparation for Sail250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore

