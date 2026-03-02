USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Electrical Maintenance

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dominic Gomez and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class John Mcgrath trouble shoot a work station aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), demonstrates the use of a polypropylene line during a shipboard recovery training Mar. 6, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 07:01
|Photo ID:
|9552167
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-KX492-1132
|Resolution:
|1824x2736
|Size:
|538.27 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
