    USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Leonard Adams 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in formation along with America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Ōsumi-class tank landing ship JS Ōsumi (LST 4001), and JMSDF Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) during exercise Iron Fist, March 1, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 06:40
    Photo ID: 9552164
    VIRIN: 260301-N-VA840-1059
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Leonard Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

