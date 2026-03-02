Former Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston continues to develop Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Emergency Relief CEO Michael Grinston speaks to service members from Multi-Domain Command-Europe about leadership development on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Mar. 5 2026. Grinston was the former Sergeant Major of the Army and now, runs the the AER program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/Multi-Domain Command-Europe)