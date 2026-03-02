(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers stationed in Germany gather to test their skills during a Recruiter of the Year shooting competition at the Training Support Center’s Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. The virtual simulator provides realistic, repeatable practice for individual and collective weapons training, including marksmanship, shoot/don't shoot scenarios, and judgmental use-of-force exercises in a controlled environment without using live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 04:18
    Photo ID: 9552143
    VIRIN: 260224-A-DE427-1003
    Resolution: 1885x1060
    Size: 337.7 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition [Image 2 of 2], by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

