Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition

U.S. Army Soldiers stationed in Germany gather to test their skills during a Recruiter of the Year shooting competition at the Training Support Center’s Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. The virtual simulator provides realistic, repeatable practice for individual and collective weapons training, including marksmanship, shoot/don't shoot scenarios, and judgmental use-of-force exercises in a controlled environment without using live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).