USCGC Oliver Henry supports USMC VBSS training in Guam

USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) serves as the training platform for the U.S. Marine Corps 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Course put on by III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Jan. 22, 2026. Working alongside Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 and USNS Lummus, Oliver Henry’s crew supported four iterations of the underway boat and helicopter assault force, helping 80 Force Reconnaissance Platoon and Security Element students complete their final exam in maritime interdiction tactics while supporting joint force interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)