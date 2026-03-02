(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Oliver Henry supports USMC VBSS training in Guam [Image 5 of 5]

    USCGC Oliver Henry supports USMC VBSS training in Guam

    GUAM

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) serves as the training platform for the U.S. Marine Corps 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Course put on by III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Jan. 22, 2026. Working alongside Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 and USNS Lummus, Oliver Henry’s crew supported four iterations of the underway boat and helicopter assault force, helping 80 Force Reconnaissance Platoon and Security Element students complete their final exam in maritime interdiction tactics while supporting joint force interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9552001
    VIRIN: 260121-G-IA651-6379
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard cutters strengthen maritime security, partner readiness across Western Pacific during late January patrols

    WPC1140, USMC, VBSS, Guam, interoperability

