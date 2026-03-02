(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Electrical Technician looks off the rear ramp of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry

    Aviation Electrical Technician looks off the rear ramp of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry

    AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanisha Arce looks off the back of the rear ramp of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry in Auburn, Alabama, Nov. 22, 2025. Petty Officer 2nd Class Arce is a Aviation Electrical Technician attached to the Operational Department of Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama that is responsible for conducting traditional Coast Guard air station missions including Search and Rescue, Homeland Security, and Environmental Protection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9550923
    VIRIN: 251122-G-FL626-5017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: AUBURN, ALABAMA, US
    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry flies over Auburn, Alabama
    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry flies over Auburn, Alabama
    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry flies above the clouds
    Aviation Electrical Technician looks off the rear ramp of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry flies above the clouds
    U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry flies above the clouds
    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry flies above the clouds

    Aviation Training Center Mobile
    HC-144 Ocean Senrty
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    Heartland District

