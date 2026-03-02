Aviation Electrical Technician looks off the rear ramp of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanisha Arce looks off the back of the rear ramp of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry in Auburn, Alabama, Nov. 22, 2025. Petty Officer 2nd Class Arce is a Aviation Electrical Technician attached to the Operational Department of Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama that is responsible for conducting traditional Coast Guard air station missions including Search and Rescue, Homeland Security, and Environmental Protection. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)