(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Recognizes 2025 Polaris Award Winners at 2026 AFA Warfare Symposium

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exchange Recognizes 2025 Polaris Award Winners at 2026 AFA Warfare Symposium

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, The Exchange's senior enlisted advisor, poses with winners from the 2025 Polaris Awards in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2026. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recognized 24 Guardians at the 2026 Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium. This marks the first time the Exchange has formally recognized the award winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9550920
    VIRIN: 260223-F-QD077-1062
    Resolution: 7008x4058
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Recognizes 2025 Polaris Award Winners at 2026 AFA Warfare Symposium, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Recognizes 2025 Polaris Award Winners at 2026 AFA Warfare Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Polaris Awards
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery