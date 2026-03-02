Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, The Exchange's senior enlisted advisor, poses with winners from the 2025 Polaris Awards in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2026. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recognized 24 Guardians at the 2026 Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium. This marks the first time the Exchange has formally recognized the award winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9550920
|VIRIN:
|260223-F-QD077-1062
|Resolution:
|7008x4058
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Recognizes 2025 Polaris Award Winners at 2026 AFA Warfare Symposium, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Recognizes 2025 Polaris Award Winners at 2026 AFA Warfare Symposium
No keywords found.