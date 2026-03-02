(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bluestone Dam Right Side Stilling Basin [Image 1 of 2]

    Bluestone Dam Right Side Stilling Basin

    HINTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Anna-Marie Ward 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District

    Water flows from the right-side stilling basin at Bluestone Dam for the first time since 2020. The completion of the right-side stilling basin construction marks a major milestone in the construction project of this dam. Once complete, improvements to this structure will safeguard the people of West Virginia for many more years.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9550427
    VIRIN: 260302-D-VW878-3276
    Resolution: 9248x4215
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: HINTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bluestone Dam Right Side Stilling Basin [Image 2 of 2], by Anna-Marie Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bluestone Dam Right Side Stilling Basin
    Bluestone Dam with both sides flowing

    USACE completes first half of Bluestone Dam Stilling Basin achieving major milestone

