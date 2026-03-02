Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Landing Operation

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ezekial Robinson, a low altitude air defense gunner, assigned to 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, I Marine Air Wing, prepares to aim an FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile during a counter landing operation part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Robinson is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 02:49
|Photo ID:
|9550152
|VIRIN:
|260228-M-EU506-1023
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|HAT YAO, TH
