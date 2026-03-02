(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recognizing Personnel Behind the Bayonet Hill 180 Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Recognizing Personnel Behind the Bayonet Hill 180 Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from KATUSA, ROKA and the U.S Army were recognized by Col. Miller of the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment Command for their dedication and participation in the Bayonet Hill 180 Ceremony. Civilians from the USO and local Girl Scout Troops were also recognized for their meaningful support in helping the event possible.
    Together soldiers and civilians honored the legacy of those who served before them, while strengthening the enduring partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States. Moments like these highlight the strength of the U.S-ROK alliance, built on shared sacrifice, cooperation, and mutual respect.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 02:04
    Photo ID: 9550114
    VIRIN: 250226-A-VB604-7900
    Resolution: 4593x3062
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Recognizing Personnel Behind the Bayonet Hill 180 Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

