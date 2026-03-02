Recognizing Personnel Behind the Bayonet Hill 180 Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from KATUSA, ROKA and the U.S Army were recognized by Col. Miller of the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment Command for their dedication and participation in the Bayonet Hill 180 Ceremony. Civilians from the USO and local Girl Scout Troops were also recognized for their meaningful support in helping the event possible.

Together soldiers and civilians honored the legacy of those who served before them, while strengthening the enduring partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States. Moments like these highlight the strength of the U.S-ROK alliance, built on shared sacrifice, cooperation, and mutual respect.