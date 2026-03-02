Leadership from Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Command Sergeant Weaver Pose in Front of Launchers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Command Sergeant Weaver from 8th Army in Pose front of Launchers at the TAC Site of Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Command Sergeant Major Weaver's visit focused on professional development, teamwork, and ensuring our Air Defenders remain prepared to support the mission alongside our Republic of Korea partners.