    Leadership from Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Command Sergeant Weaver Pose in Front of Launchers [Image 2 of 3]

    Leadership from Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Command Sergeant Weaver Pose in Front of Launchers

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Leadership from Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Command Sergeant Weaver from 8th Army in Pose front of Launchers at the TAC Site of Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Command Sergeant Major Weaver's visit focused on professional development, teamwork, and ensuring our Air Defenders remain prepared to support the mission alongside our Republic of Korea partners.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 00:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership from Delta Battery, 6-52 Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Command Sergeant Weaver Pose in Front of Launchers [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

