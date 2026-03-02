571 MSAS Builds Partner Capacity With Belize Defense Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Belize Defence Force, prepare for air drop training missions during a Mobile Training Team mission in Ladyville, Belize, March, 3rd, 2026. The training aimed to enhance the BDF’s ability to conduct aerial resupply operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)