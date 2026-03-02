SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic NRJOTC Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Left to Right) Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Boltz, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Det Middle Atlantic’s (MIDLANT) officer in charge, Dorian Acker, Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer’s (CIAT) director, Norview High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets, and retired Master Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Korey Jones pose for a photo following a tour of the CIAT. The cadets visited SCSTC Det MIDLANT to learn about the CIAT’s high-fidelity simulations and to experience how a ship’s combat information center operates. (U.S. Navy photo)