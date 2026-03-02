(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic NRJOTC Visit

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic NRJOTC Visit

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Left to Right) Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Boltz, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Det Middle Atlantic’s (MIDLANT) officer in charge, Dorian Acker, Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer’s (CIAT) director, Norview High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets, and retired Master Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Korey Jones pose for a photo following a tour of the CIAT. The cadets visited SCSTC Det MIDLANT to learn about the CIAT’s high-fidelity simulations and to experience how a ship’s combat information center operates. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 14:07
    Photo ID: 9548994
    VIRIN: 260227-N-N0443-3017
    Resolution: 1430x1073
    Size: 633.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic NRJOTC Visit, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Middle Atlantic
    SCSTC Det MIDLANT
    SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery