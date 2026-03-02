SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic NRJOTC Visit

NORFOLK, Va. (Left to Right) Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Boltz, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Det Middle Atlantic’s (MIDLANT) officer in charge, Dorian Acker, Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer’s (CIAT) director, Norview High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets, and retired Master Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Korey Jones pose for a photo following a tour of the CIAT. The cadets visited SCSTC Det MIDLANT to learn about the CIAT’s high-fidelity simulations and to experience how a ship’s combat information center operates. (U.S. Navy photo)
