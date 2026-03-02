SW, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9548624
|VIRIN:
|260304-D-PM193-1603
|Resolution:
|7676x5117
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
