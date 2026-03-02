(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 6 of 7]

    SW, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza      

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9548624
    VIRIN: 260304-D-PM193-1603
    Resolution: 7676x5117
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJCS
    Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

