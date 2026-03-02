(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military working dogs participate in aquatics training

    Military working dogs participate in aquatics training

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Stevens, 18th Military Police Brigade patrol explosive detector dog handler, and MWD Nnaiad run drills during MWD aquatics training on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 2, 2026. MWDs assigned to bases across the Kaiserslautern Military Community and their handlers participated in controlled aggression training to help with confidence when facing unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

