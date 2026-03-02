Military working dogs participate in aquatics training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Stevens, 18th Military Police Brigade patrol explosive detector dog handler, and MWD Nnaiad run drills during MWD aquatics training on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 2, 2026. MWDs assigned to bases across the Kaiserslautern Military Community and their handlers participated in controlled aggression training to help with confidence when facing unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)