Cobra Gold EOD

Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) technicians enter and clear a room during close quarter combat training as part of Cobra Gold 2026, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)