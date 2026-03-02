(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold EOD [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold EOD

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Arif Patani 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) technicians enter and clear a room during close quarter combat training as part of Cobra Gold 2026, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 06:33
    Photo ID: 9548118
    VIRIN: 260303-N-PM781-1001
    Resolution: 2906x1937
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold EOD [Image 3 of 3], by Arif Patani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold EOD
    Cobra Gold EOD
    Cobra Gold EOD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery