Members of law enforcement awarded as D.C. National Guard hosts a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony

Members of law enforcement pose for a photo together after a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony hosted by the District of Columbia National Guard, at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized officers from 10 local and federal law enforcement agencies for their partnership with the National Guard and contributions to public safety in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Officers received the District of Columbia National Guard Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal or Distinguished Service Medal based on their individual achievements and level of impact. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)