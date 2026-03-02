(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Members of law enforcement awarded as D.C. National Guard hosts a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony [Image 40 of 42]

    Members of law enforcement awarded as D.C. National Guard hosts a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of law enforcement pose for a photo together after a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony hosted by the District of Columbia National Guard, at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized officers from 10 local and federal law enforcement agencies for their partnership with the National Guard and contributions to public safety in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Officers received the District of Columbia National Guard Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal or Distinguished Service Medal based on their individual achievements and level of impact. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9548016
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-LK770-3948
    Resolution: 6766x4511
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of law enforcement awarded as D.C. National Guard hosts a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony [Image 42 of 42], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

