    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conducts Surface Operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit [Image 21 of 33]

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conducts Surface Operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (February 3, 2026) U.S. Marines, with the Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines (3/1), conduct routine operations with enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance crafts in the well deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New Orleans (LPD 18), while underway, Feb. 3, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 21:02
    Photo ID: 9547570
    VIRIN: 260203-N-SW005-1465
    Resolution: 1162x829
    Size: 151.94 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conducts Surface Operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    Well Deck
    Routine Operations
    E-CRRC
    Surface Operations

