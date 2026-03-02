(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carrie Shoemaker 

    Patrol Squadron ONE (VP-1)

    260224-N-GW726-1676 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Feb. 24, 2026) Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Colby Narine and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Lizeth Medina-Medrano assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 observe a P-8A Poseidon engine start prior to takeoff aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Feb. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Carrie Shoemaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9547251
    VIRIN: 260224-N-GW726-1676
    Resolution: 4734x3156
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Carrie Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties
    Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties
    Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties
    Patrol Squadron 1 Conducts Preflight Duties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    preflight
    Screaming Eagles
    VP-1
    Boeing P-8A Poseidon
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery