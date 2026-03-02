(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WOTS candidates gain global leadership insights during Maxwell AFB panel [Image 3 of 4]

    WOTS candidates gain global leadership insights during Maxwell AFB panel

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Candidates attending the Warrant Officer Training School listen to a panel of guest speakers from around the world during a leadership engagement at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 3, 2026. The Warrant Officer Training School is an in-residence program that prepares candidates to serve as warrant officers in the U.S. Air Force, developing highly specialized technical leaders who act as trusted advisors to commanders and bridge operational requirements with technical expertise. Throughout the course, candidates participate in classroom instruction, leadership discussions and professional development events designed to reinforce the profession of arms, strengthen communication and leadership skills, and prepare them to serve effectively across the operational force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)

    This work, WOTS candidates gain global leadership insights during Maxwell AFB panel [Image 4 of 4], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AETC
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School
    Air Force Accessions Center

