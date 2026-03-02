1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Vincent Esplana, a Filipino role player, poses for a photo during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026 The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st Civil Affairs Group and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)