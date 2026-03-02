(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise [Image 12 of 12]

    1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    John Vincent Esplana, a Filipino role player, poses for a photo during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026 The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st Civil Affairs Group and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9546440
    VIRIN: 260220-M-VO268-1134
    Resolution: 6166x4111
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Affairs Group
    MFR
    FEX
    1st CAG
    Camp Pendleton
    Joint

