    LS1 Petersen returns home from 10-month deployment

    LS1 Petersen returns home from 10-month deployment

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    After a ten-month deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Zachery Petersen returns home February 13, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.

    During his deployment, he served as an Individual Augmentee across multiple locations in the region supporting joint operations overseas.

    Representing Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Buchanan, Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Atangan and Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Karl Kiser represented the command at Petersen's arrival. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9546099
    VIRIN: 260213-N-N1901-1004
    Resolution: 1289x2048
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
