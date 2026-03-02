LS1 Petersen returns home from 10-month deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After a ten-month deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Zachery Petersen returns home February 13, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.



During his deployment, he served as an Individual Augmentee across multiple locations in the region supporting joint operations overseas.



Representing Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Buchanan, Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Atangan and Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Karl Kiser represented the command at Petersen's arrival. (Courtesy photo)