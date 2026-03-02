(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 64 of 76]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, salutes the rainbow sideboys as he steps aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 04:03
    Photo ID: 9545822
    VIRIN: 260228-N-HS821-1096
    Resolution: 4449x2966
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 76 of 76], by PO2 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

