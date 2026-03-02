(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 26: Air movement extraction [Image 2 of 2]

    Cobra Gold 26: Air movement extraction

    THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, extract Soldiers during a mission as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 02:22
    Photo ID: 9545789
    VIRIN: 260301-A-GV482-1020
    Resolution: 4429x2953
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 26: Air movement extraction [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    Partner Forces
    7ID
    INDOPACOM
    Air Movement Extraction

