Cobra Gold 26: Air movement extraction

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, extract Soldiers during a mission as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.