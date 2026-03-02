(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Harbor" Brass Quintet Performs at Ala Moana Center Stage [Image 1 of 4]

    &quot;Harbor&quot; Brass Quintet Performs at Ala Moana Center Stage

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Starr 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (February 12, 2026) - Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera, Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr, Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, Musician 2nd Class Taylor Yarbrough, and Musician 2nd Class Aaron Wright perform for an enthusiastic crowd at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s monthly concert series at the Ala Moana Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert/Released)

    This work, "Harbor" Brass Quintet Performs at Ala Moana Center Stage [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

