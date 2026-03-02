MU2 Taylor Yarbrough Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (January 7, 2026) - Musician 2nd Class Taylor Yarbrough is frocked to his current rank by his wife (right) and MU1 Jonathan Starr (left) during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)