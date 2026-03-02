(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MU2 Manuel Hartman Promotion [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MU2 Manuel Hartman Promotion

    HONOLULU, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class ELIZABETH ESQUIVEL MONDRAGON 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (January 7, 2026) - Musician 2nd Class Manuel Hartman is frocked to his current rank by his wife (right) and MUC(SW) James Choate (left) during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9545665
    VIRIN: 140102-N-RJ807-9084
    Resolution: 4455x2565
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MU2 Manuel Hartman Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 ELIZABETH ESQUIVEL MONDRAGON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MU2 Manuel Hartman
    MU2 Manuel Hartman Promotion
    MU2 Manuel Hartman Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery