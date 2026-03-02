HONOLULU, HAWAII (January 7, 2026) - Musician 1st Class Jaclyn Skeweris is frocked to her current rank by MU1 Nicole Starr (right) and MU1 Sandra Herrera (left) during a frocking ceremony at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9545631
|VIRIN:
|140102-N-RJ807-3213
|Resolution:
|4870x3192
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU1 Jaclyn Skeweris Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jonathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.