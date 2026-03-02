Date Taken: 03.03.2026 Date Posted: 03.03.2026 00:04 Photo ID: 9545611 VIRIN: 260302-N-IQ389-1238 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 2.22 MB Location: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans performs at the Patriots Theatre at Trenton War Memorial during the US Navy Bands Sea Chanters National Tour [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.