HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Signal Brigade, conduct Comprehensive Performance Team physical training at Collier Community Fitness Center, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 27, 2026. The event combines physical readiness with resources that strengthen resilience and overall readiness. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Shin. Haegyeom)