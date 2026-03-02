(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Haegyeom Shin 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Signal Brigade, conduct Comprehensive Performance Team physical training at Collier Community Fitness Center, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 27, 2026. The event combines physical readiness with resources that strengthen resilience and overall readiness. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Shin. Haegyeom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 00:40
    Photo ID: 9545608
    VIRIN: 260227-A-VF440-6616
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys
    HHC Soldiers conduct CPT physical training at Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery