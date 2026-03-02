(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230) [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230)

    JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    From left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Cmdr. Akihiro Takahashi, JS Sawagiri (DD-157) commanding officer, JMSDF Cmdr. Mirai Takeshima, JS Jintsu (DE-230) commanding officer, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and CFAS Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness speak during a visit aboard Jintsū at SSK shipyards in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. Fontaine visited Takeshima to tour Jintsu, a Sasebo-based ship, and foster positive local relationships between the U.S. Navy and the JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9545528
    VIRIN: 260225-N-KW679-1089
    Resolution: 5565x3919
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230)
    CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230)
    CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230)
    CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery