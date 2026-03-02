CFAS Commander Visits JS Jintsū (DE-230)

From left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Cmdr. Akihiro Takahashi, JS Sawagiri (DD-157) commanding officer, JMSDF Cmdr. Mirai Takeshima, JS Jintsu (DE-230) commanding officer, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and CFAS Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness speak during a visit aboard Jintsū at SSK shipyards in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. Fontaine visited Takeshima to tour Jintsu, a Sasebo-based ship, and foster positive local relationships between the U.S. Navy and the JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
|02.24.2026
|03.02.2026 23:11
|9545528
|260225-N-KW679-1089
|5565x3919
|3.77 MB
|JP
|4
|0
