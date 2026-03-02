(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 10 of 10]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Heister, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in a heritage formation with P-51 Mustang aircraft “Val Halla” during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The course serves as a certification forum, allowing active-duty demonstration pilots to practice flying in close proximity to civilian-piloted historic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

