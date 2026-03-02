Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

U.S. Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Heister, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in a heritage formation with P-51 Mustang aircraft “Val Halla” during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The course serves as a certification forum, allowing active-duty demonstration pilots to practice flying in close proximity to civilian-piloted historic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 16:34
Photo ID:
|9545005
VIRIN:
|260228-F-KQ087-1117
Resolution:
|3315x2206
Size:
|1.5 MB
Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|1
