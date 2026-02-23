Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

They seek no medals, only the trust of their handler, yet on March 13, the nation will pause to give them the honor they have earned.



In 1942, the U.S. Army established its War Dog Program, the K-9 Corps, officially marking the first time canines were integrated into the armed forces. K9 Veterans Day serves as an annual tribute to the service and sacrifice of military dogs, as well as other canines serving the nation.



From police departments to border patrols and Connecticut’s very own four-legged warriors of the 928th Military Working Dog Detachment.



The 928th holds the unique distinction of being the only military working dog unit in the U.S. military’s reserve component. This status means they are heavily relied upon to provide crucial support during emergencies and special events across the country.



The detachment employs two specialized types of military working dogs: those trained to detect explosives and those trained for counter-drug operations. The explosive detection dogs are skilled at locating a wide variety of explosive materials, such as Semtex, TNT, and C4, while the counter-drug dogs often work in tandem with police and the Coast Guard to uncover narcotics and other illegal substances concealed by smugglers.



Military working dogs have a long history of saving lives. While canines have been present on battlefields alongside soldiers since the nation’s earliest days, World War II saw the first formally trained deployment of over 10,000 dogs.



The United States War Dogs Association estimates that working dogs saved more than 10,000 human lives during the Vietnam War alone. While breeds like Dobermans and Rottweilers have served in the past, today’s military primarily relies on German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, and Belgian Malinois for their fierce loyalty and obedience.



These canines are bred through the Department of War’s puppy program at the 341st Training Squadron in Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas where they all must graduate from a rigorous 120-day training program to enter service. Some of these canines have even gone and become famous figures.



The history of our four-legged fighters is filled with heroes. Among the most famous is Sgt. Stubby, a stray smuggled to Europe during World War I who served in 17 battles, alerted soldiers to gas attacks, and even captured a German spy, becoming the first dog to be given a rank by the U.S. Armed Forces.



In World War II, a German shepherd-collie-husky mix named Chips attacked an enemy machine-gun team during the invasion of Sicily, saving the lives of his platoon and later receiving a posthumous Dickin Medal, a prestigious award for animal valor.



More recently, dogs like Rex, who used his sharp instincts to uncover hidden explosives in more than 100 missions, and Cairo, the Navy SEAL dog on the Osama bin Laden raid, have continued this legacy of valor.



K9 Veterans Day matters because it acknowledges that these animals are dedicated service members. They work alongside their human companions with as much loyalty and brotherhood as any soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine. Their comparatively short lifespans make their service even more profound. They dedicate the majority of their lives to protecting ours, facing danger with unwavering courage and a devotion that is truly unique. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Ortiz)