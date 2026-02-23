Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spanish air force airmen fire the HK416 rifle on the range during exercise Sentry South 26-2, at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 28, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)